Sei Investments Co. Sells 49,476 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,476 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Global Payments worth $29,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

