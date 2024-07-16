Sei Investments Co. Sells 50,877 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,877 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $443,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 382,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 182,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $188.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.68 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.63.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,488 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

