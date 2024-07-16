Sei Investments Co. Sells 57,282 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,282 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.51% of Bio-Techne worth $56,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,771,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,471,000 after purchasing an additional 741,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 731,869 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after buying an additional 619,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

