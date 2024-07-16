Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 292,827 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $28,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,954,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,319,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $1,734,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

