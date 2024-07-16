Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE:SEM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,753. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

