Semrush’s (SEMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Semrush alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semrush

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 155.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Semrush will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Semrush

In other news, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $4,194,505.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,826,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,183 shares of company stock worth $4,934,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,715,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Semrush by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after buying an additional 358,386 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $10,597,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth $2,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.