SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on S. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.87.

S opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,271 shares of company stock worth $9,733,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 220.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

