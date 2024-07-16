ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Price Target Raised to $76.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Hovde Group from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

About ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

