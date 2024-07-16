Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 197.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

