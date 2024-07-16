Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $3,618,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Shopify by 4,007.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

