Short Interest in Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Grows By 9.0%

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABLLL opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.6172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th.

