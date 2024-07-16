Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Decreases By 8.7%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,709,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 409,247 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 267.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 38,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of IAF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 13,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,985. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

