Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Decreases By 5.4%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,127.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 73,090 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78,987 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.