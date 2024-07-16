Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Decreases By 5.4%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ACI Worldwide Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.20.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,127.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 73,090 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78,987 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
