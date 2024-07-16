Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Drops By 5.8%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,800 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 866,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.22). Research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,072,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADVM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

