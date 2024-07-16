Short Interest in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expands By 30.0%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 830,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $445.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $449.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.