Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Declines By 5.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ASML Stock Down 2.0 %

ASML stock opened at $1,063.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,003.10 and its 200-day moving average is $933.54. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,083.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.