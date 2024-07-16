Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Increases By 9.3%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,400 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 674,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 19,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
ASUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
