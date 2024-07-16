Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Increases By 9.4%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATIF Price Performance

NASDAQ ATIF opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. ATIF has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 335.49% and a negative net margin of 1,017.40%.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

