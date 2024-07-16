Short Interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Drops By 5.6%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 10,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

