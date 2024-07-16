Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Expands By 20.4%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 838,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $336.55 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

