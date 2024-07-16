Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Expands By 11.7%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 76,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 4.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 14.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

