Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Expands By 29.3%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Butler National Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BUKS opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Butler National has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $67.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.