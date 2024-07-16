Short Interest in Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Rises By 27.6%

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance

CREV opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Carbon Revolution Public has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $197.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Carbon Revolution Public from $84.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

