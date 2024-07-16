Short Interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Drops By 8.5%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 15,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.2 %

CTXR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 563,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 104,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Featured Articles

