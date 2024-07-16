Short Interest in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Drops By 21.0%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.57. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRON. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

