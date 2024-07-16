Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Increases By 30.4%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance

Shares of EGFEY stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

