Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Declines By 8.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 580.1% during the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FINV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,860. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

