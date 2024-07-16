Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Declines By 8.5%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,473,800 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 4,888,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 395,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,601. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 200.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.68.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FQVLF. Raymond James upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

