Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Declines By 8.4%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 532,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 580,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FNNTF remained flat at $11.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through flatex and DEGIRO segments. The company offers online brokerage services, including execution-only securities transactions under the flatex brand; shares, bonds, futures, options, stock-exchange-traded products, and stock-exchange-traded funds under the DEGIRO brand name; and services for professional traders, short selling services for selected shares and bonds, and trading lines under the ViTrade brand.

