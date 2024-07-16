Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Declines By 8.4%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 532,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 580,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FNNTF remained flat at $11.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $11.19.
flatexDEGIRO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than flatexDEGIRO
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is This Industrial Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings Boost?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.