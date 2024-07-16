Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Expands By 30.2%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of GGAL stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
