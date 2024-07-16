Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Expands By 30.2%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 572,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 211,870 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.8% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 244,580 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 232,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 246,452 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.