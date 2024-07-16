Short Interest in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Rises By 28.7%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $37.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $410.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HVT shares. StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

