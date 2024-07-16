Short Interest in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expands By 25.4%

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,650,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 18,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $124,386 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

