Short Interest in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Declines By 14.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,940,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 52,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

QQQ stock opened at $496.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.40. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.