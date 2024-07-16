Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Drops By 21.3%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

IQE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

About IQE

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

