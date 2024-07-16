Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Drops By 21.3%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
IQE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.46.
About IQE
