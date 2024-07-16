Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Drops By 21.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. United Community Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

