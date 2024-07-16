Short Interest in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Decreases By 15.1%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,028,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 73,079,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 207.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IVPAF

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

IVPAF opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.