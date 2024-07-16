Short Interest in Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Expands By 12.0%

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,684,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 3,289,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 898.8 days.
Iveco Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVCGF opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Iveco Group has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.
About Iveco Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iveco Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.