Short Interest in Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Expands By 12.0%

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,684,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 3,289,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 898.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVCGF opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Iveco Group has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

About Iveco Group

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

