Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Grows By 27.6%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Up 1.0 %

JRSH opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $36.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

