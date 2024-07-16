Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Grows By 25.3%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 75,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Craig Kinney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $34,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,469.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,291 shares of company stock valued at $72,675. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMSB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JMSB opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.29 million, a P/E ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 0.61.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. John Marshall Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

