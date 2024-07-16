Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Declines By 6.6%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,821.0 days.
Kakaku.com Price Performance
Shares of KKKUF stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Kakaku.com has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $15.13.
About Kakaku.com
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kakaku.com
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.