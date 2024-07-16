Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Declines By 6.6%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,821.0 days.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

Shares of KKKUF stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Kakaku.com has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $15.13.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

