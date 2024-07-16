Short Interest in KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Declines By 16.7%

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRKKF opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $72.96.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of debt in Poland, Romania, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Debts, Mortgage Debts, and Corporate Debts segments. It offers credit management services to banks, telecommunication operators, insurers, and others.

