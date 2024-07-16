Short Interest in KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Declines By 16.7%

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KRKKF opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $72.96.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile
