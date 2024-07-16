Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Decreases By 11.1%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of KURRY opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. Kuraray has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $37.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

