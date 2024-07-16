Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Declines By 15.8%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,123,200 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 14,396,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.5 days.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.49. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.33%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

