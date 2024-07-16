Short Interest in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Increases By 21.6%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 667,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 757,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 30.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RXT stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Read More

