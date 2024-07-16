Short Interest in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Declines By 16.2%

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 784,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $471.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.56. Radius Recycling has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Recycling will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -7.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

