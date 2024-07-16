Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Trading Up 9.9 %
NASDAQ SIFY opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
