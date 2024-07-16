SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.57. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at SIR Royalty Income Fund

In other SIR Royalty Income Fund news, insider Lembit Janes bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Company insiders own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

