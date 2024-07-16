SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance

SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.34. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Activity at SIR Royalty Income Fund

In related news, insider Lembit Janes bought 2,700 shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. 28.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

