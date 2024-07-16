SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.57% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $44,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

