SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

